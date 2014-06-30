HONG KONG, June 30 Asia-Pacific equity capital market (ECM) volumes fell marginally in the first half of 2014 to $87.5 billion from $89.3 billion from a year ago. Total fees generated by all ECM issuance by Asia-Pacific companies shot up 64.2 percent to $2.31 billion, the data showed.

Here is the list of top ten underwriters and fee earners. ----------------------------------------------------- Book runner Proceeds

(in $ million) ----------------------------------------------------- Goldman Sachs & Co 8,610.2 UBS 5,126.7 Citigroup 4,899.7 Morgan Stanley 4,548.5 China Securities Co Ltd 3,702.4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,343.8 Credit Suisse 3,084.2 HSBC Holdings PLC 3,063.0 Deutsche Bank 2,829.2 Nomura 2,555.2 ----------------------------------------------------- Asia-Pacific Fee Rankings

-------------------------------------------------------- Bank Name Fees ($ million) -------------------------------------------------------- UBS 120.3 Goldman Sachs 119.6 Credit Suisse 107.1 Morgan Stanley 89.6 China Securities Co Ltd 82.9 CITIC Group Corp 77.3 Bank of America Corp 66.7 Deutsche Bank 66.4 Haitong Securities Co Ltd 66.2 Citigroup 63.3 ------------------------------------------------------- Source: Thomson Reuters (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Matt Driskill)