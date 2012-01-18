HONG KONG Jan 18 Asian hedge funds
tumbled 1.09 percent in December, further depressing returns in
2011, the industry's first negative year in the region since the
2008 financial crisis, figures showed on Wednesday.
Performance in Asia ex-Japan last year tumbled 12.7 percent,
compared with a decline of 6.46 percent in Europe, a drop of
1.27 percent in Japan and a 0.97 percent fall in North America,
research firm Eurekahedge said in a report.
Latin American hedge funds posted gains of 2.39 percent last
year, buoyed by high interest rates in Brazil, the report said.
The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index, which measures returns
globally, dropped 4.15 percent for the year, the second-worst
return since it was launched in 2000.
Some of the most prominent names in the global industry
stumbled in 2011, with John Paulson losing more than half of the
capital in one of his firm's biggest funds last year.
In Asia, high-profile firms also faced a tough time. Former
Goldman Sachs Group Inc trader Morgan Sze -- whose fund
was the biggest launched in the region in 2011 -- lost 6.8
percent last year.
