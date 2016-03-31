March 31 (LPC) - Asia Pacific lending of US$68bn in the first three months of 2016 was 39% lower than the same time last year and was the lowest quarter in four years, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data, as activity stalled amid global market volatility.

Lending to China, which was Asia Pacific's largest loan market after Japan last year, plummeted 78% to US$11.3bn in the first quarter from US$51bn a year earlier, dragging regional volume lower as the effects of the country's economic slowdown were felt globally.

The number of Asia Pacific loans completed in the first quarter also slumped 49% to 198 - a six-year low - from 389 deals a year earlier and 321 in the fourth quarter as activity slowed.

"There has not been much demand for growth capital as economic activity across the region has been modest to weak," said Ashish Sharma, managing director and head of loan syndications Asia Pacific at Credit Suisse.

Borrowing by Chinese companies was also 59% lower than the fourth quarter of 2015 as the country's banking sector struggled with financial market volatility and commodity sector weakness.

Six cuts in China's benchmark interest rate in 17 months has hit Chinese banks profitability and non-performing loans reached a 10-year-high of Rmb1.27trn (US$196bn) last year.

Asia Pacific project and infrastructure financings have also been hit by China's slowdown and fell 69% year-on-year to US$11.7bn in the first quarter from US$37.66bn a year earlier.

Borrowing in Singapore also tumbled 80% with only US$1.46bn of loans closed in the first quarter and also showed an 85% decline on the fourth quarter.

Taiwan, which was the best performing loan market in 2015, also fell 6% in the first quarter to US$7.58bn, compared with US$8.06bn in the first quarter of 2015.

Australia, Hong Kong, India and Thailand were the only markets to show a year-on-year increase in the first quarter. Australia clocked US$11.3bn in volumes, up 11.4% from the first quarter of 2015, with refinancing accounting for nearly half of the activity. Hong Kong, which benefits from Chinese offshore borrowing, saw a 19% rise in first quarter deals year-on-year and India performed well with a 57% surge in offshore borrowing to US$4.55bn.

Thailand, which is typically a slow market, sprang to life with two deals totalling US$4.29bn, skyrocketing from only US$30m transacted in the first quarter of 2015. M&A PROMISE? Despite lacklustre first quarter activity, mergers and acquisition (M&A) financing, particularly backing Chinese companies' overseas purchases, is expected to push volume higher in the second quarter.

"Market volume can recover very quickly and it will not take much to turn things around, such as a mega cross-border acquisition deal," said Wayne Green, head of loan syndicate and sales Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas.

China National Chemical Corp is in the market with two loans to fund its mammoth SFr43bn (US$43.45bn) takeover of Swiss seeds and pesticides company Syngenta AG, which is Asia's largest acquisition. The financings include a US$30bn recourse loan for ChemChina, which has been underwritten by China Citic Bank International, and a US$20.2bn non-recourse bridge loan for Syngenta.

ChemChina has already taken out sizeable loans to finance the purchase of other international companies, including Italian tyre maker Pirelli SpA, and other Chinese companies are looking to follow its lead.

"The bright spots are definitely still in China and M&A related," said John Corrin, head of loan syndications at ANZ. "Chinese corporate activity is still quite strong. China will continue to be a good story."

China's Anbang Insurance Group Co raised its offer for US hotel operator Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc to almost US$14bn on Monday. Anbang is relying on China Construction Bank for the debt financing for the acquisition, which would be the largest by a Chinese company in the US.

M&A financing was nearly 181% higher in the first quarter at US$$13.2bn, compared to US$4.71bn in the same period of 2015 and will soar in the second quarter when ChemChina's loan is added.

While private equity-backed buyouts were low in the first quarter, corporate sponsors kept loan bankers busy. Berli Jucker PCL, the core retail business of Thai tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's TCC Group, raised a US$6.2bn-equivalent bridge financing from 15 international and domestic banks to back its proposed takeover of hypermarket operator Big C Supercenter PCL.

"We are seeing a reasonable pipeline of opportunities across the region with a number of M&A deals and property refinancings in South-East Asia likely to come to the market in the second quarter," BNP's Green said.

Although big-ticket M&A loans will boost second-quarter volumes, dealflow is expected to stay low, which will maintain pressure on loan pricing, despite fewer arranging banks. European lenders, such as Barclays and RBS, have either scaled back Asian lending or withdrawn from the region, which has reduced liquidity among top-tier arranging banks.

"There is strong demand from lenders for loan assets but supply is not robust. We do not expect upward pressure on loan pricing in Asia despite the fact that some top-tier arrangers have cut back on activity," Sharma said.

Asian domestic bank liquidity remains strong, but low dealflow could still encourage asset-hungry lenders to offer tight pricing to top quality borrowers.

"Pricing on loans for top-tier Indian public sector units ... is the same level as single A rated credits from Australia and Hong Kong," a senior banker in Hong Kong said. (Reporting By Prakash Chakravarti and Sharon Klyne; editing by Tessa Walsh)