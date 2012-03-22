HONG KONG, March 23 Asia-Pacific ex-Japan mergers and acquisitions (M&A) values dropped 38.4 percent in the first quarter of 2012 to $92.4 billion, according to preliminary data released by Thomson Reuters.

Morgan Stanley displaced Goldman Sachs as the top advisor, while Citigroup claimed No. 2 league table ranking, up from No. 14 spot same time last year.

Here is a list of top 10 advisors and the top five deals in Asia-Pacific.

ADVISOR RANK RANK DEAL VALUE NO. OF DEALS

(2012 YTD) (Q1, 2011) ($ billion) Morgan Stanley 1 4 11.7 16 Citigroup 2 14 8.9 14 Goldman Sachs 3 1 8.2 12 Credit Suisse 4 15 7.9 8 J.P. Morgan 5 3 7.0 10 Standard Chartered 6 21 5.3 5 HSBC Holdings 7 38 5.0 10 Bank of America 8 9 4.6 2 Moelis & Co 9 6 4.4 3 UBS 10 2 4.3 10

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Top five announced M&A deals in Asia-Pacific

TARGET ACQUIROR VALUE STATUS

$bln Sterlite Industries Sesa Goa 3.9 Pending Great Energy Alliance Corp AGL Energy 3.1 Pending Tanjong Energy Holdings 1MDB 2.8 Completed Alibaba.com Alibaba Group Holdings 2.5 Pending Devon Energy Corp Assets Sinopec International 2.5 Pending

Source: Thomson Reuters (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Michael Urquhart)