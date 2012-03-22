HONG KONG, March 23 Asia-Pacific ex-Japan mergers and acquisitions (M&A) values
dropped 38.4 percent in the first quarter of 2012 to $92.4 billion, according to preliminary
data released by Thomson Reuters.
Morgan Stanley displaced Goldman Sachs as the top advisor, while Citigroup
claimed No. 2 league table ranking, up from No. 14 spot same time last year.
Here is a list of top 10 advisors and the top five deals in Asia-Pacific.
ADVISOR RANK RANK DEAL VALUE NO. OF DEALS
(2012 YTD) (Q1, 2011) ($ billion)
Morgan Stanley 1 4 11.7 16
Citigroup 2 14 8.9 14
Goldman Sachs 3 1 8.2 12
Credit Suisse 4 15 7.9 8
J.P. Morgan 5 3 7.0 10
Standard Chartered 6 21 5.3 5
HSBC Holdings 7 38 5.0 10
Bank of America 8 9 4.6 2
Moelis & Co 9 6 4.4 3
UBS 10 2 4.3 10
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Top five announced M&A deals in Asia-Pacific
TARGET ACQUIROR VALUE STATUS
$bln
Sterlite Industries Sesa Goa 3.9 Pending
Great Energy Alliance Corp AGL Energy 3.1 Pending
Tanjong Energy Holdings 1MDB 2.8 Completed
Alibaba.com Alibaba Group Holdings 2.5 Pending
Devon Energy Corp Assets Sinopec International 2.5 Pending
Source: Thomson Reuters
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Michael Urquhart)