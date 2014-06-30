U.S. index compiler MSCI says not in talks for takeover
March 15 U.S. market index compiler MSCI Inc said it was not in talks for a possible takeover.
HONG KONG, June 30 Announced M&A volume in Asia-Pacific in the first half rose 67 percent from a year ago to $378 billion, preliminary data from Thomson Reuters data show, the highest volume on record for the equivalent period. Estimated fees earned by banks dropped 6 percent to $798.6 million.
Here is a list of top ten M&A advisors and fees earned by banks.
---------------------------------------------------------------- Financial advisor Rank value
including net debt $ mln ---------------------------------------------------------------- Somerley Ltd 54,741 Citic Group Corp 54,444 Goldman Sachs 52,205 China Securities Co Ltd 46,913 Citigroup 41,870 Morgan Stanley 38,287 Bank of America Corp 33,778 UBS 24,479 Deutsche Bank 24,195 Credit Suisse 23,232 -------------------------------------------------------------- Industry total 378,047 ---------------------------------------------------------------
Source: Thomson Reuters
Asia-Pacific M&A fees ranking --------------------------------------------------------- Bank Name Fees ($ mln) --------------------------------------------------------- Goldman Sachs 67.0 Morgan Stanley 63.6 Macquarie Group 59.9 Credit Suisse 54.2 UBS 51.7 Bank of America Corp 46.2 Barclays 32.1 Deutsche Bank 30.3 Citigroup 29.0 Rothschild 25.3 --------------------------------------------------------- Industry Total 798.6 ---------------------------------------------------------
Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting Co (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Matt Driskill)
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, March 14 More than US$200bn of US leveraged loans have been refinanced or repriced so far this year and with two weeks to go before the end of the quarter, volume is approaching the last peak of activity in the second quarter of 2013, when US$245bn of loans were redone.