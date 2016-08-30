Aug 30 The Reuters Top 75: Asia's Most Innovative Universities, identifies the educational institutions that are doing the most to advance science, invent new technologies and help drive the global economy. Here are Asia's most innovative universities: Rank Name Location 1 Korea Advanced Institute of South Korea Science & Technology (KAIST) 2 University of Tokyo Japan 3 Seoul National University South Korea 4 Osaka University Japan 5 Pohang University of Science South Korea & Technology (POSTECH) 6 Tohoku University Japan 7 Kyoto University Japan 8 Sungkyunkwan University South Korea 9 Yonsei University South Korea 10 Keio University Japan 11 National University of Singapore Singapore 12 Tokyo Institute of Technology Japan 13 Tsinghua University China 14 Korea University South Korea 15 Hanyang University South Korea 16 Peking University China 17 Gwangju Institute of Science South Korea & Technology 18 Kyushu University Japan 19 Nagoya University Japan 20 Hokkaido University Japan 21 Chinese University of Hong China Kong 22 Ajou University South Korea 23 Zhejiang University China 24 Shanghai Jiao Tong University China 25 Kyung Hee University South Korea 26 Hiroshima University Japan 27 University of Auckland New Zealand 28 University of Sydney Australia 29 University of Tsukuba Japan 30 Hong Kong University of China Science & Technology 31 Tokyo Medical & Dental Japan University 32 Monash University Australia 33 University of Queensland Australia 34 University of Melbourne Australia 35 Nanyang Technological Singapore University 36 Fudan University China 37 Chonnam National University South Korea 38 Okayama University Japan 39 Shinshu University Japan 40 Kumamoto University Japan 41 Tianjin University China 42 Kanazawa University Japan 43 Ewha Womans University South Korea 44 Inha University South Korea 45 East China University of China Science & Technology 46 Chiba University Japan 47 Beijing University of China Chemical Technology 48 Waseda University Japan 49 South China University of China Technology 50 Kyungpook National University South Korea 51 Chonbuk National University South Korea 52 University of New South Wales Australia 53 Catholic University of Korea South Korea 54 Pusan National University South Korea 55 Nanjing University China 56 University of Hong Kong China 57 Huazhong University of China Science & Technology 58 Southeast University - China China 59 Konkuk University South Korea 60 Kobe University Japan 61 Dalian University of China Technology 62 Nankai University China 63 Harbin Institute of China Technology 64 Xian Jiaotong University China 65 Chung Ang University South Korea 66 Hong Kong Polytechnic China University 67 Sichuan University China 68 Sun Yat-sen University China 69 Gyeongsang National South Korea University 70 Nihon University Japan 71 Indian Institute of India Technology (IIT) 72 Indian Institute of Science India (IISC) - Bangalore 73 Putra University Malaysia Malaysia 74 University of South Australia Australia 75 University of Malaya Malaysia