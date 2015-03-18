March 18 Concern over a U.S. interest rate hike kept sentiment in check at some of Asia's biggest firms, as optimism about the outlook for business over the next six months was near steady in the first quarter, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed.

The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index was 71 for the March quarter versus 72 three months earlier. A reading above 50 indicates an overall positive view.

Of 111 respondents, 45 percent reported a positive outlook, 51 percent were neutral and 4 percent were negative.

For a PDF on the exclusive survey, click (reut.rs/1x7DxF3)