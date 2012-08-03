UPDATE 1-Russian retailer Lenta expects consumer spending to stay weak in 2017
* Core profit margin slips to 10.4 pct in 2016 (Adds 2017 store and capex guidance, longer-term targets, share price)
LONDON Aug 3 Global brewer Heineken agreed a $4 billion-plus deal on Friday to take control of Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) by agreeing to buy a stake in the Singapore-based brewer from partner Fraser and Neave (F&N) , said sources with knowledge of the situation.
Heineken had given F&N a deadline of Friday to agreed to a sale, and a deal has been agreed in principle and has gone to the F&N board for rubber stamping, they said.
The deal was slightly ahead of Heineken's initial offer of S$50 a APB share, but no further details were available.
"The deal has been agreed by Heineken and F&N's management, and the agreement will now go for approval by the F&N board and then be announced officially," said one of the sources.
(Reporting by David Jones in LONDON and Eveline Danubrata in SINGAPORE; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Core profit margin slips to 10.4 pct in 2016 (Adds 2017 store and capex guidance, longer-term targets, share price)
Feb 16 Avon Products Inc reported fourth-quarter revenue and profit that missed estimates as the cosmetics maker failed once again to hold on to its "Avon Ladies", sending shares down to a more than six-month low on Thursday.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Brazil says it is pushing ahead with plans to change the law and let foreigners buy farmland, in a move widely backed by investors and opposed by land rights campaigners.