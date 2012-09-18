Sept 18 Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, Fraser and Neave Ltd's (F&N) largest shareholder, has agreed to support the sale of F&N's stake in Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd (APB) to Heineken NV.

As part of an agreement, Heineken said it will not make a general offer for shares in F&N under the Singapore merger code.

Sirivadhanabhakdi, whose ThaiBev and TCC Assets Ltd control nearly a third of F&N, launched a $7.2 billion offer on Sept. 13 to buyout other shareholders of F&N, a move that could have derailed Heineken's bid to take full control of F&N's prized beer business. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore, Editing by Anthony Kurian)