BRUSSELS, Sept 19 Dutch brewer Heineken NV said on Wednesday it would buy Kindest Place's 8.6 percent stake in Asia Pacific Breweries for S$53.00 ($43.26) per share - part of its moves to take control of the Tiger beer brand and an Asian brewing network.

The purchase of Kindest Place's 22.2 million-share stake will happen no later than Oct. 1, Heineken said in a statement.