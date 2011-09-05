HONG KONG, September 5 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Sept. 2.

SEPTEMBER 2

THE MALAYSIAN-born Ong brothers, two of Asia's best-known and experienced dealmakers, have joined forces again, linking up to chase investments in the fast-growing region.

Charles Ong, a senior managing director at Singapore's Temasek Holdings Pt Ltd , will join his brother Richard to advise on his $2.3 billion private equity firm RRJ Capital, the Singapore state investor said on its website.

BARCLAYS CAPITAL has poached Andrew Richards from Morgan Stanley in Europe to head the bank's private equity coverage in Asia-Pacific, two sources told Reuters.

FEATURE-PRIVATE investors see an opportunity in China's healthcare system, especially with the government showing its willingness to allow foreign investment in the hospital sector.

SEPTEMBER 1

INTERVIEW-GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd , China's No.2 appliances distributor, is trying to buy almost 500 stores owned by its jailed founder as it looks beyond a long-running management tussle to capitalise on China's urbanisation drive.

Gome, in which Bain Capital owns a 9.9 percent stake, also said the U.S. private equity firm had not held talks on selling its stake.

CHINA'S INSURANCE regulator is looking to broaden overseas investment channels for insurers, allowing them to invest in assets such as derivative products listed in Hong Kong, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday.

PRIVATE EQUITY firm Permira is seeking to raise about $506 million by selling a stake in Macau's Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd , IFR reported.

INNOVATION WORKS, founded by former Google Inc China head Kai-Fu Lee, said Facebook investor Yuri Milner and American angel investor Ron Conway are among financial backers of its Internet fund that has raised $180 million to help young Chinese grow their start-up firms.

AUGUST 31

PRIVATE EQUITY firm Affinity Equity Partners is in exclusive talks to buy a majority stake in Australian meat products firm Primo Smallgoods, a deal that could value the company as high as $1 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

WAFER-HANDLING equipment company Gudeng Precision Industrial went public on Taiwan's GreTai Securities Market, becoming Intel Capital's third portfolio company to make an IPO this year, Intel said in a release.

AUREOS CAPITAL has appointed Meleveetil Damodaran, a former chairman of India's financial markets watchdog, as senior adviser for its planned $200 million India fund, the company said in a release.

Damodaran chaired the Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) until February 2008, and was previously head of the Industrial Development Bank of India.

AUGUST 30

AUSTRALIA AND New Zealand Banking Group Ltd is in early stage talks to buy Cerberus Capital Management LP's 50 percent stake in Japan's Aozora Bank Ltd , which has a market value of $4.2 billion, two sources familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.

CHINA MENGNIU Dairy Co Ltd , the country's top dairy product maker in which China private equity firm Hopu Investment Management owns a stake, on Tuesday posted a 27.6 percent rise in first-half net profit on solid sales growth, pledging to ensure product quality after a series of scandals tainted the industry's reputation.

INDIA'S FUTURE Group is in talks with a clutch of potential buyers including JPMorgan Chase & CO and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Co LP to sell its financial services arm, Future Capital Holding Ltd , three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

COMMONWEALTH BANK of Australia has agreed to buy Count Financial Ltd for an equity value of A$373 million ($396.6 million), boosting the position of the country's second-largest lender in Australia's $1.3 trillion wealth management market.

AUGUST 29

GOME IS confident of achieving 15 percent revenue growth per year until 2014 if China is able to maintain economic growth at 8 percent.

KKR said it had hired D.S. Brar, a former director of the Indian central bank -- who is on the board of many Indian and foreign companies -- as a senior adviser in India.

BRIGHT FOOD Group Co, a Shanghai-based food and dairy company, says it has been approached by a number of Australian companies about business opportunities as it weighs up further acquisitions to expand in the region.

For a summary of major fund industry news in Asia for the week, please see: (Compiled by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Chris Lewis)