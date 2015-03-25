LONDON, March 25 Indonesia-focused coal mining
company Asia Resource Minerals (ARMS) is replacing its
chief executive as the company goes ahead with a refinancing and
recapitalisation plan, it said on Wednesday.
The miner, which has been struggling with executive battles
and tumbling coal prices, said that Amir Sambodo has agreed to
step down as chief executive with immediate effect and will be
replaced by Hamish Tyrwhitt.
ARMS reached an agreement this month with some bondholders,
including a trust of shareholder Nathaniel Rothschild, to
restructure notes due in 2015 and 2017.
On Wednesday the company also said that Britain's Financial
Conduct Authority has proposed imposing on it a "substantial"
financial penalty after an investigation highlighted a breach of
listing rules.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Goodman)