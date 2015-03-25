(Adds comment from shareholder, background on new CEO)
LONDON, March 25 Indonesia-focused coal mining
company Asia Resource Minerals (ARMS) is replacing its
chief executive, it said on Wednesday, as the company goes ahead
with a vital refinancing and recapitalisation plan.
The London-listed mining company, previously know as Bumi,
said Amir Sambodo has agreed to step down as chief executive
with immediate effect and will be replaced by Hamish Tyrwhitt.
Tyrwhitt has previously worked 28 years at Australia-listed
construction giant Leighton Holdings Ltd, where he
served as chief executive and managing director from 2011 to
2014. He spent most of his career in Asia.
"He brings a wealth of local contacts and relationships in
Indonesia coupled with unrivalled operational experience," a
large shareholder in ARMS said.
ARMS, which has been struggling with executive battles and
tumbling coal prices, reached an agreement this month with some
bondholders to restructure notes due in 2015 and 2017 and a
trust of financier Nathaniel Rothschild has agreed to underwrite
a $100 million rights issue.
Rothschild set up Bumi with Indonesia's prominent Bakrie
family in 2010.
On Wednesday the company also said that Britain's Financial
Conduct Authority has proposed imposing on it a "substantial"
financial penalty after an investigation highlighted a breach of
listing rules.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Goodman, Greg
Mahlich)