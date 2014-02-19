LONDON Feb 19 Coal miner Asia Resource Minerals
(ARMS) said on Wednesday the Bakrie family had asked
for a fourth deadline extension to complete a split from the
company as well as a change in terms because it had yet to raise
the necessary cash.
ARMS said in a statement the Bakrie Group had raised $163
million, still short of the $228 million specified in the
original terms of the separation transaction.
Indonesia-focused ARMS, previously known as Bumi Plc, has
been hit by shareholder battles, allegations of wrongdoing and
falling coal prices in the last few years.
To revive the London-listed company, shareholders voted to
split with the influential Indonesian Bakrie family that
co-founded the business in 2010.
However, finding the money needed has not been easy for the
asset-rich but often cash-poor Bakrie family.
ARMS said the Bakrie Group had asked to reduce the number of
PT Bumi Resources shares they would get in the swap to 25.4
percent, down from 29.2 percent specified in the original terms.
ARMS said it still believed the revised terms would be in
the interest of shareholders and intended to agree a further
extension to Feb. 26, for when the conditions for the separation
must be met.