May 6 Asia Resource Minerals Plc

* A number of company's major shareholders, including RACL and Borneo, have indicated a clear wish for company's shares in PT Berau to be distributed in specie to shareholders

* Certain other shareholders have, however, indicated a preference to maintain existing corporate and governance structure

* Needs to undertake a careful and thorough review involving an active solicitation of shareholders' views on future strategy for company

* An assessment of whether there are distribution options that would gain broad shareholder acceptance

* Company is aiming to reach a decision on whether to proceed with PT Berau share distribution by time notice of AGM is posted, which will be no later than 3 June

* In light of these developments, company is delaying its 2014 annual general meeting until Friday 27 June 2014