June 27 Asia Resource Minerals Plc

* Asia resource minerals plc result of AGM

* Samin Tan informed company secretary this morning of his intention to step down as a non-executive director of company

* Resolutions set out in notice of agm dated 2 june 2014 were duly passed on a poll with exception of resolutions 4,9,15,17, and 18

* Resolution to re-elect chris walton as a director failed

