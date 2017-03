July 25 Asia Resource Minerals Plc :

* PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk bond refinancing and production update

* Offering of securities in form of $450 mln of guaranteed senior secured notes due 2019, guaranteed by Berau and certain of its subsidiaries

* Proceeds will be for repayment and redemption of Berau's current $450 mln outstanding 12.5 pct guaranteed senior secured notes due 2015

* Berau continues to engage with relevant authorities in Indonesia regarding its production quota for 2014