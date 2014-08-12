Aug 12 Asia Resource Minerals Plc

* Bond refinancing update

* It has been decided by board of commissioners of PT Berau Coal Energy TBK to postpone placing, due to adverse market conditions

* Use of proceeds of proposed notes was intended for redemption in full of $450 mln outstanding 12.5 pct guaranteed senior secured notes due 8 July 2015

* ARMS and subsidiary PT Berau Coal Energy TBK, intend to proceed with their refinancing plans when market conditions permit, will update shareholders on progress in due course