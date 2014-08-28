Aug 28 Asia Resource Minerals Plc

* H1 production up 5% to 12.1mt (2013: 11.5mt)

* H1 production cost of sales of $38.2/t (2013: $37.1/t)

* H1 underlying ebitda of $91m (2013: $80m)

* Full year costs remain on track to be lower than full year 2013 level of $38.6/t

* Apital expenditure for 2014 likely to be $25-30m against original budget of $41m

* H1 operating profit of $3m (2013: loss $11m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: