PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 26 Asia Resource Minerals Plc
* Berau refinancing update
* Plans are underway for a refinancing package and board is currently evaluating a number of options
* Confident a comprehensive refinancing package will be presented in due course, which will reflect what company believes is positive long term outlook for business and inherent profitability of mining operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)
March 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 11 The chairman of Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has said he was joking after telling an audience of aspiring non-executive directors (NED) that white men were "an endangered species" in UK boardrooms.