Nov 4 Asia Resource Minerals Plc :

* Can confirm reduction in Samin Tan's indirect control of voting rights in company representing 23.8 per cent of all of ordinary shares in company

* Company now therefore believes that it no longer has a "controlling shareholder" for purposes of listing rules of Financial Conduct Authority

* Indirect control of voting held by Ravenwood Acquisition Co Ltd, representing 23.8 percent. Of shares in co, has been transferred to Raiffeisen Bank International AG