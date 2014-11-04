PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 20
March 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 4 Asia Resource Minerals Plc :
* Can confirm reduction in Samin Tan's indirect control of voting rights in company representing 23.8 per cent of all of ordinary shares in company
* Company now therefore believes that it no longer has a "controlling shareholder" for purposes of listing rules of Financial Conduct Authority
* Indirect control of voting held by Ravenwood Acquisition Co Ltd, representing 23.8 percent. Of shares in co, has been transferred to Raiffeisen Bank International AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, March 19 Credit bureau Experian Plc has teamed up with technology firm Finicity to launch a new product aimed at speeding up the consumer lending process in the United States making it more digital.