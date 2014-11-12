UPDATE 1-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancelled flights for Wednesday, union, employers comment)
Nov 12 Asia Resource Minerals Plc
* As a consequence of termination of relationship agreement announced on 4 Nov, Alexander Ramlie has ceased to be a director of co as of today
* Board will update market in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancelled flights for Wednesday, union, employers comment)
SANTIAGO, March 13 BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected a similar approach on Saturday.
LONDON, March 13 Brevan Howard Asset Management, a British hedge fund, has sought an injunction to prevent Reuters publishing a story that the firm says is based on confidential information.