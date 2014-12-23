Dec 23 Asia Resource Minerals Plc

* Has received a letter from Borneo Bumi Energi and Metal Pte Ltd ("Borneo") to requisition a general meeting of company

* GM to remove certain of current directors and appoint new directors, such that Borneo-nominated directors would constitute a majority of board

* Borneo is a vehicle controlled by Samin Tan and currently controls voting rights in respect of 23.8 pct of company's shares

* Will convene a meeting to propose director appointment and removal resolutions to take place in early 2015