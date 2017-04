Jan 6 Asia Resource Minerals Plc

* On Dec. 22 2014, ARMS board received a notice from Borneo requisitioning general meeting to consider changes to ARMS board

* Borneo has not yet explained why it wishes to change ARMS board, and has caused unnecessary uncertainty

* ARMS board notes that circular with formal notice of general meeting will be sent to shareholders by Jan. 12 2015

* Borneo's proposed board changes would add significant uncertainty to Berau 2015 notes maturity extension process

* Failure of process would lead to default on Berau 2015 notes and possible suspension of trading in arms shares and loss of premium listing