PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 16
March 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 15 Asia Resource Minerals PLC : * Have now agreed to extend the date by which certain conditions need to be
satisfied * Date extended in order to complete the separation transaction from 15 January
to 17 January 2014 * Reason for extension is to engage with bakrie group to understand and
consider reasons
March 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MILAN/ROME, March 15 Alitalia airline expects to return to profit by the end of 2019 by cutting operating and labour costs by 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) over the next three years and revamping its business model for short and medium-haul flights.