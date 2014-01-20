Jan 20 Asia Resource Minerals PLC : * Announces that an updated timetable for completion has been agreed * Deadline for completion will be extended by four weeks to 21 February 2014 * Bakrie Group agreed $50M currently held in escrow will be transferred to

company by 23 January 2014 * No general meeting of pt Bumi resources will be held before completion * It is possible that deadline for completion is extended by 1 month under

exceptional circumstances * $50 million held in Escrow will be repayable if co is in material breach of

its obligation