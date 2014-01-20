BRIEF-Astrazeneca signs deal with Circassia over Almirall's products
* Astrazeneca enters into a strategic collaboration with Circassia for the development and commercialization of Tudorza and Duaklir in the United States
Jan 20 Asia Resource Minerals PLC : * Announces that an updated timetable for completion has been agreed * Deadline for completion will be extended by four weeks to 21 February 2014 * Bakrie Group agreed $50M currently held in escrow will be transferred to
company by 23 January 2014 * No general meeting of pt Bumi resources will be held before completion * It is possible that deadline for completion is extended by 1 month under
exceptional circumstances * $50 million held in Escrow will be repayable if co is in material breach of
its obligation * Source text
* Astrazeneca enters into a strategic collaboration with Circassia for the development and commercialization of Tudorza and Duaklir in the United States
March 17 Britain's Tullow Oil Plc said on Friday it would raise about 607 million pounds ($748 million) through a rights issue of 466.9 million shares as it look to reduce debt.
* Unite students accommodation fund ('usaf') acquires property under development in durham