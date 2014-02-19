Feb 19 Asia Resource Minerals PLC :
* Update on separation transaction
* Raised $163 million rather than $228 million required to
complete separation
transaction on its original terms
* Revisions would reduce number of Bumi Resources shares to be
sold to 25.4 pct
interest in Bumi Resources
* Request by Bakrie Group to extend further timetable to
completion & for company to revise terms of deal
* Independent committee intends to agree a further extension to
the date to 26
February 2014
* A proportionate reduction in the consideration received by
ARMS to $436 million
* Revisions would mean reducing number of PT Bumi shares to be
sold to a 25.4 pct interest in Bumi Resources
* Board believes if revised terms are agreed, would remain
clearly in the best
interests of shareholders
