Feb 19 Asia Resource Minerals PLC :
* Barkrie Group raised $163 million rather than $228 million
required to complete separation transaction on its original
terms
* Update on separation transaction
* Revisions would reduce number of Bumi Resources shares to be
sold to 25.4 pct interest in Bumi Resources
* Request by Bakrie Group to extend further timetable to
completion & for co to revise terms of deal
* Independent committee intends to agree a further extension to
the date to 26 February 2014
* A proportionate reduction in the consideration received by
arms to $436 million
* Board believes if revised terms are agreed, would remain
clearly in the best interests of shareholders
