Feb 26 Asia Resource Minerals PLC :
* Bakrie group informed the company that it is now able to
raise the full
US$228M
* Bakrie is now able to complete the transaction on its
original terms and that
it will be able to do so by 21 March.
* has agreed amendments that the bakrie group is required to
fund US$451M (being US$501 less US$50M) into escrow by 19
March.
* Understands that RACL has extended the expiry date of its
financing
arrangements to 23 March 2014.
* Has decided that it will not be extending the transaction
again
* If funding is not received into escrow by 19 March then the
separation
transaction will terminate.
