Feb 26 Asia Resource Minerals PLC : * Bakrie group informed the company that it is now able to raise the full

US$228M * Bakrie is now able to complete the transaction on its original terms and that

it will be able to do so by 21 March. * has agreed amendments that the bakrie group is required to

fund US$451M (being US$501 less US$50M) into escrow by 19 March. * Understands that RACL has extended the expiry date of its financing

arrangements to 23 March 2014. * Has decided that it will not be extending the transaction again * If funding is not received into escrow by 19 March then the separation

transaction will terminate. * Source text