PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 19 Asia Resource Minerals PLC : * Asia Res Mins Plc - update on separation transaction * Been informed by Bakrie Group that majority of funds required from it to complete the separation have been transferred * Bakrie group has informed co that remaining balance will be available to allow for completion still to occur on 21 March * The company has therefore agreed amendments to the Pt Bumi share purchase agreement to reflect this * Funds transfered into holding accounts at the bank providing the escrow account * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
VANCOUVER/TORONTO, March 20 Dominion Diamond Corp and fellow Canadian diamond miner Stornoway Diamond Corp have held talks about a potential merger in recent months, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
