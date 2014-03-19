March 19 Asia Resource Minerals PLC : * Asia Res Mins Plc - update on separation transaction * Been informed by Bakrie Group that majority of funds required from it to complete the separation have been transferred * Bakrie group has informed co that remaining balance will be available to allow for completion still to occur on 21 March * The company has therefore agreed amendments to the Pt Bumi share purchase agreement to reflect this * Funds transfered into holding accounts at the bank providing the escrow account * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here