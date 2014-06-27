June 27 Indonesian coal miner Asia Resource
Minerals Plc (ARMS) named Bob Kamandanu as chairman
after investors did not re-elect Chris Walton at Friday's annual
shareholder meeting.
The company replaced chief executive Nick von Schirnding
earlier this month with independent non-executive director Amir
Sambodo.
ARM said at the time that the board had made the decision to
change the chief executive as it felt the role should move from
London, where von Schirnding is based, to Indonesia, near the
Berau coal mine, ARMS' sole coal asset.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)