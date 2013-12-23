LONDON Dec 23 Asia Resource Minerals,
the coal miner previously known as Bumi Plc, has appointed Chris
Walton, former finance director of airline EasyJet, as
its new chairman, in a board revamp that includes some
high-profile departures.
The coal miner has been searching for a chairman for most of
2013, after outgoing chairman Samin Tan said in January he could
step down once the Indonesia-focused company completed a planned
split with the influential Bakrie family that co-founded it.
Walton, who holds board positions with other companies
including Rockhopper Exploration, Kazakhstan State
Railways and Edinburgh's main bus operator, Lothian Buses, will
join the board on Jan. 1 as independent non-executive director.
He was finance director and chief financial officer of
low-cost airline EasyJet from before the group's 2000 float
until early 2005.
As part of the Bumi split, one-time Bakrie partner Tan has
agreed to buy the Bakries' stake in the company, a deal that
will make him the largest single investor, with a 47.6 percent
holding.
The sale and Bakrie exit could complete next month after a
shareholder vote last week approved the separation. Under the
agreement, the Indonesian family will sell their stake in the
London firm to Tan, while buying back a minority holding in a
debt-laden Indonesian subsidiary, PT Bumi Resources.
Last week's vote also scrapped the Bumi name, renaming the
London-listed group Asia Resource Minerals, part of plans to
revive a business battered by boardroom rows and weak coal
prices, and expand into Asia's growth markets.
The company said Nick Salmon, former boss of industrial
materials supplier firm Cookson Group, would join the
board on Feb 1.
Countering those arrivals, Asia Resource Minerals confirmed
the expected departure of former Vodafone executive Julian
Horn-Smith at the end of January, and mining veteran Steve
Shapiro at the year's annual general meeting.