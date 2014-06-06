(Writes through)

LONDON, June 6 Coal miner Asia Resource Minerals Plc (ARMS), which is battling to turnaround its business, said on Friday it had appointed two new directors to its board, to be confirmed by shareholders later this month.

ARMS, previously known as Bumi, is going through an onverhaul as it tries to improve its performance after its shares fell 80 percent since its listing in London in 2010, hit by shareholder infighting and weaker coal prices.

The new independent non-executive directors, Bob Kamandanu and Wallace King, were put forward by the company's two main shareholders, former chairman Samin Tan and financier Nat Rothschild, respectively.

Kamandanu, who is also the chairman of the Indonesian Coal Mining Association and president and CEO of Indonesdian coal company PT Delma Mining Corp., has previously held roles at British American Tobacco, Cigna, Chandra Asri and Pirelli. From 2006 to 2012 he served as a president director and a commissioner at PT Berau, ARMS coal mine in Indonesia.

King, is the deputy chairman of mining services company Ausdrill Ltd and deputy chairman of Sundance Resources Ltd. Previous he held positions at Coca-Cola Amatil and at Australia's largest construction company Leighton Holdings.

Kamandanu and King will be confirmed at the company's annual general meeting on June 27. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli, editing by David Evans)