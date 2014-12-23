(Writes through)
By Silvia Antonioli
Dec 23 Asia Resource Minerals' top
shareholder, Indonesian businessman Samin Tan, is trying to
regain control of the struggling coal miner by seeking to
appoint directors to the board that support him, the company
said on Tuesday.
Asia Resource Minerals (ARMS), formerly known as Bumi, has
been hit by internal battles and a plunge in coal prices. Its
shares lost 98 percent of their value since its London listing
in 2010 and the firm now faces a hefty debt.
Tan, a former chairman of the Indonesia-focused miner, who
became the largest investor in the company following a
restructuring plan, is battling his own debt issues. He is not
currently a controlling shareholder.
He has been considering the sale of assets including all or
part of his stake in ARMS to help repay banks Standard Chartered
and Raiffeisen close to $1 billion.
On Tuesday ARMS said it had received a letter from Tan's
investment vehicle, Borneo, requesting a general meeting of the
company to replace some board members with his supporters so
that Borneo-nominated directors make up a majority.
A holder of 5 percent or more of the voting shares has the
right to call a general meeting, the company explained, adding
that it expects to hold the meeting in early 2015.
Tan is no longer a controlling shareholder in ARMS since
last month, when one of his creditors, Austrian bank Raiffeisen
took over roughly half of his voting rights.
Two sources close to the company doubted Raiffeisen would
support Tamin's proposal.
ARMS, with a market value of about $20 million and debts of
almost $1 billion, urgently needs to refinance. It hired
investment bank Houlihan Lokey as debt adviser last month.
Thee company is considering a rights issue, proposed by the
co-founder of Bumi, British financier Nathaniel
Rothschild.
(Editing by Louise Heavens)