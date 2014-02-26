* ARMS looks for plan-B should the split fall through
* ARMS sets final deadline to Mar.21
* Co-founder Rothschild welcomes latest development
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Feb 26 London-listed coal miner Asia
Resource Minerals (ARMS) said on Wednesday its
co-founding Bakrie family said it will be able to raise the full
amount to complete a $501 million split from ARMS, a deal which
it hopes will end shareholder battles.
The Bakries had asked for more time to raise cash and last
week asked to renegotiate the separation deal to reduce the
amount they would have to pay to complete the transaction.
The request to trim the payment however faced resistance
from other shareholders, one of those shareholders said.
Indonesia-focused ARMS, previously known as Bumi Plc, has
been hit by shareholder battles, allegations of wrongdoing and
falling coal prices in the last few years.
To revive the company, shareholders voted to split with the
influential Indonesian Bakrie family that founded the business
in 2010 together with investor Nat Rothschild, aiming to bring
promising Indonesian coal assets to London investors.
In the separation deal agreed last year, ARMS's outgoing
chairman Samin Tan, has agreed to buy the Bakries' 23.8 percent
stake in AMRS through Indonesia's Borneo Lumbung Energy & Metal
Tbk in a deal which will take Borneo's stake in ARMS
to 47.6 percent.
The Bakries would then use that income plus a $50 million
deposit they have already paid and an additional $228 million to
buy ARMS' 29.2 percent stake in Jakarta-listed miner PT Bumi
Resources.
That split would allow ARMS to split completely from PT Bumi
Resources, Asia's top thermal coal exporter, and focus its
turnaround efforts on its other main Indonesian subsidiary,
Berau coal.
After requesting four consecutive deadline extensions due to
difficulties in raising the $228 million, the Bakries asked last
week to revise the terms of the agreement in order to reduce
their final payment to $163 million.
Today however the Bakries told AMRS they are now able to
raise the full $228 million and can complete the transaction on
its original terms by Mar. 21.
"I welcome this announcement that demonstrate ARMS' board
acting decisively and preventing minority shareholders suffering
further losses of $65 million," Rothschild said in an emailed
statement.
"Assuming the separation completes next month we look
forward to working with Samin Tan and Borneo to ensure that PT
Berau fulfills its full potential."
ARMS said Mar. 21 is the final deadline for completion of
the split and it is investigating alternative options should the
deal fall through.