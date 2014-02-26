* ARMS looks for plan-B should the split fall through

* ARMS sets final deadline to Mar.21

* Co-founder Rothschild welcomes latest development

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, Feb 26 London-listed coal miner Asia Resource Minerals (ARMS) said on Wednesday its co-founding Bakrie family said it will be able to raise the full amount to complete a $501 million split from ARMS, a deal which it hopes will end shareholder battles.

The Bakries had asked for more time to raise cash and last week asked to renegotiate the separation deal to reduce the amount they would have to pay to complete the transaction.

The request to trim the payment however faced resistance from other shareholders, one of those shareholders said.

Indonesia-focused ARMS, previously known as Bumi Plc, has been hit by shareholder battles, allegations of wrongdoing and falling coal prices in the last few years.

To revive the company, shareholders voted to split with the influential Indonesian Bakrie family that founded the business in 2010 together with investor Nat Rothschild, aiming to bring promising Indonesian coal assets to London investors.

In the separation deal agreed last year, ARMS's outgoing chairman Samin Tan, has agreed to buy the Bakries' 23.8 percent stake in AMRS through Indonesia's Borneo Lumbung Energy & Metal Tbk in a deal which will take Borneo's stake in ARMS to 47.6 percent.

The Bakries would then use that income plus a $50 million deposit they have already paid and an additional $228 million to buy ARMS' 29.2 percent stake in Jakarta-listed miner PT Bumi Resources.

That split would allow ARMS to split completely from PT Bumi Resources, Asia's top thermal coal exporter, and focus its turnaround efforts on its other main Indonesian subsidiary, Berau coal.

After requesting four consecutive deadline extensions due to difficulties in raising the $228 million, the Bakries asked last week to revise the terms of the agreement in order to reduce their final payment to $163 million.

Today however the Bakries told AMRS they are now able to raise the full $228 million and can complete the transaction on its original terms by Mar. 21.

"I welcome this announcement that demonstrate ARMS' board acting decisively and preventing minority shareholders suffering further losses of $65 million," Rothschild said in an emailed statement.

"Assuming the separation completes next month we look forward to working with Samin Tan and Borneo to ensure that PT Berau fulfills its full potential."

ARMS said Mar. 21 is the final deadline for completion of the split and it is investigating alternative options should the deal fall through.