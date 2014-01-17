LONDON Jan 17 Indonesia-focused coal miner Asia
Resource Minerals (ARM) has given the Bakrie family
three more days to fulfil requirements for a split from the
company, further delaying a much-needed step for the firm's
turnaround.
ARM said on Friday it was continuing its discussions with
the Bakrie Group, which it said was well advanced but not yet
concluded. It said the Bakries now have until Jan. 20 to fulfil
conditions necessary for the split.
The announcement is the second time ARM shareholders have
allowed an extension since Jan. 15.
Shareholders in London-listed ARM, previously known as Bumi
Plc in December voted in favour of a split with the Bakrie
family that co-founded the company, hoping this would revive a
business battered by boardroom rows, allegations of wrongdoing
and weak coal prices