* H1 underlying loss $64 mln vs $45 mln loss H1 2013
* Company hopes for coal prices above $80/tn in 2015
* Shares price down 80 pct since 2010 listing
* Company says it is confident it can refinance soon
(Adds detail, company comment on proposed financing)
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Aug 28 Asia Resource Minerals
(ARMS), the Indonesia-focused miner formerly known as
Bumi Plc, needs to refinance its debts soon in order to survive,
its accountants said on Thursday, as the company posted a deeper
first-half underlying loss.
ARMS has been dogged by shareholder battles and mutual
accusations of wrongdoing since it listed in London in 2010.
This, combined with a steep decline in coal prices hit by
oversupply and sluggish demand, has since led to an 80 percent
tumble in its share price.
The company now needs to refinance to repay $450 million in
outstanding notes due in July 2015 but postponed a bond issue
this month, citing adverse market conditions.
It said on Thursday that it hopes to proceed with the
placement between the end of this year and early 2015, depending
on market conditions, but is also considering other options.
"As a consequence of the group not refinancing ... the group
does not have committed borrowing facilities to meet its working
capital requirements for at least the next 12 months," said
accountant PricewaterhouseCoopers, which reviewed the company's
results.
"This condition ... indicates the existence of a material
uncertainty, which may cast significant doubt about the group's
ability to continue as a going concern."
ARMS directors said in the results statement that they are
confident that "the refinancing will be forthcoming on
acceptable terms when market conditions permit", based on
coversations with banks, bondholders and ratings agencies.
The company is also considering other funding options,
including bank financing.
COAL COOLED
ARMS posted a first-half underlying loss of $65 million,
against a $45 million loss a year ago, battered by depressed
coal prices and rising costs.
Its average selling price for thermal coal in the first half
of the year fell to $56.50 a tonne from $61.40, but the company
is hoping for a recovery to above $70-72 a tonne for the
Newcastle benchmark this year and above $80 in 2015.
The company has been undergoing a restructuring that left it
owning only one asset, its Berau operation in Indonesia, and led
to boardroom changes including the removal of London-based chief
executive Nick von Schirnding.
Its focus is now to cut costs to prepare for worst-case
scenarios, said recently appointed Chief Executive Amir Sambodo.
"I can reassure shareholders that despite the changes at
management and board level over recent months, we remain
resolutely focused on the continued delivery of our strategy, in
particular reducing costs," said Indonesia-based Sambodo, who
was already president director of Berau before being appointed
ARMS CEO in June.
Moving the CEO role from London to Indonesia and combining
it with that of Berau president has made the decision-making
process quicker and produced results such as the negotiation of
a 15 percent discount with one of the company's main
contractors, Sambodo said.
(Editing by Mark Potter and David Goodman)