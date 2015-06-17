LONDON, June 17 The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined coal mining company Asia Resource Minerals (ARMS) 4.7 million pounds ($7.3 million), the British finacial watchdog said on Wednesday.

London-listed ARMS, previously known as Bumi, has breached various rules applicable to listed companies, the FCA said in a statement.

ARMS, with coal assets in Indonesia, has been hit by tumbling coal prices, a series of boardroom disputes and allegations of fraud and corruption.

The company, which was recently at the centre of a control battle, has seen its shares lose about 90 percent of their value since its 2010 listing. ($1 = 0.6356 pounds) (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Holmes)