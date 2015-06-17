PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4
April 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, June 17 The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined coal mining company Asia Resource Minerals (ARMS) 4.7 million pounds ($7.3 million), the British finacial watchdog said on Wednesday.
London-listed ARMS, previously known as Bumi, has breached various rules applicable to listed companies, the FCA said in a statement.
ARMS, with coal assets in Indonesia, has been hit by tumbling coal prices, a series of boardroom disputes and allegations of fraud and corruption.
The company, which was recently at the centre of a control battle, has seen its shares lose about 90 percent of their value since its 2010 listing. ($1 = 0.6356 pounds) (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Holmes)
CARACAS, April 3 Venezuela's central bank is negotiating about $500 million in financing with a New York-based investment fund by using PDVSA bonds as collateral to help meet almost $3 billion in debt payments coming due in April, a lawmaker said on Monday.