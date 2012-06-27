FRANKFURT, June 27 Asklepios Kliniken on Wednesday said it wanted to keep its options open with regard to Rhoen-Klinikum, potentially complicating a planned takeover by Fresenius.

Shares in Rhoen-Klinikum fell by more than 9 percent on Wednesday after it said unlisted rival Asklepios had built a stake of more than 5 percent in Rhoen-Klinikum.

Fresenius shares were trading 3.5 percent lower at 79.52 euros a share, with shares in Rhoen-Klinikum trading at 19.07 euros a share. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)