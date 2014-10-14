Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 14 Asknet AG Electronic Business Solutions
* Announces change in forecast
* Says negative consolidated result expected for full year
* Says now projects a negative consolidated result in low to medium six-digit euros range for fiscal year 2014
* Says will quickly initiate measures aimed at optimising cost structure, most of which will not take effect before next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)