Nov 14 Asknet AG Electronic Business Solutions :

* Says publishes business figures for the first nine months of 2014

* Says 9-month sales revenues of 58.49 million euros

* Says as of Sept. 30 group's total assets declined to 10.65 million euros, compared to 13.07 million euros at end of 2013

* Says net loss of 0.20 million euros for first nine months of 2014 versus net income 0.02 million euros year ago

* Says 9-month EBIT of -0.19 million euros versus 0.02 million euros year ago