Aug 15 Asknet AG Electronic Business Solutions : * Says H1 EBIT totalled 42.9 thousand euros, while EBT amounted to 43.2

thousand euros * Says H1 sales revenues of 42.35 million euros, up 6.2 percent on year ago * Says H1 gross profits increased by 4.8 percent on the prior year period to

5.26 million euros * Says H1 net profit of 42.0 thousand euros versus 14.9 thousand euros year ago * Says assumes at least a balanced result for the full year 2014