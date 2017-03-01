MUMBAI, March 1 India's Avenue Supermarts Ltd will sell shares in its initial public offering of up to 18.7 billion Indian rupees ($280.4 million) in a price range of 295-299 rupees a share, it said in a public notice on Wednesday.

The IPO of the supermarket operator, which operates 118 stores across 45 cities under the "D'Mart" brand, opens for public subscription on March 8 and closes on March 10. ($1 = 66.6900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)