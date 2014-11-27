Nov 27 ASM Group SA :

* Said on Wednesday that on Nov. 21, ELROOD Limited acquired 52,946,632 shares (or 89.66 pct stake) of the company via contribution in-kind in exchange for ELROOD's shares

* Said that also on Nov. 21 ELROOD Limited sold its entire 89.66 pct stake in the company

* Said on Wednesday that Tatiana Pikula, Marcin Skrzypiec (company's Vice Chairman of the Management Board) and Adam Stanczak (company's Chairman of the Management Board) on Nov. 21 transferred their shares in the company to ELROOD Limited as contribution in-kind in exchange for ELROOD's shares and subsequently they bought shares of ASM Group from ELROOD Limited

* Prior to transaction Tatiana Pikula owned 17,377,380 shares of the company (29.43 pct stake) and after the transaction she owns 15,428,616 shares of the company (26.13 pct stake)

* Prior to transaction Marcin Skrzypiec and Adam Stanczak owned 17,382,219 shares of the company each (29.43 pct stake) and after the transaction they each own 15,433,455 shares (26.13 pct stake)

(Gdynia Newsroom)