BRIEF-orange working to strengthen its partnership with canal+
* Orange to create new entity dedicated to "orange content", reporting directly to ceo - richard
Dec 16 ASM Group SA :
* Said on Monday that its shareholders on the extraordinary general meeting resolved to transfer trading of the company's series A, B and C shares from the alternative market, NewConnect, to the regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)
* The company's shareholders resolved to adjust company's financial reporting standards to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and International Accounting Standards (IAS) as of Jan. 1, 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Orange to create new entity dedicated to "orange content", reporting directly to ceo - richard
* U.N. envoy warns of "dangerous escalation" in Libya (Adds comment from Human Rights Watch)
WASHINGTON, March 21 U.S. Supreme Court justices expressed support on Tuesday for Microsoft Corp’s bid to fend off class action claims by Xbox 360 owners who say the videogame console gouges discs because of a design defect.