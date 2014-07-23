July 24 ASM International NV :

* Q2 gross profit margin 42.3 percent versus 39.3 percent YoY

* Q2 operating results 27.4 million euros versus 16.2 million euros YoY

* Q2 net earnings 34.6 million euros versus loss of 23.4 million euros YoY

* For Q3 expect a strong double digit sales decrease compared to Q2 on a currency comparable basis

* For Q3 expect a strong double digit sales decrease compared to Q2 on a currency comparable basis

* Q3 2014 order intake is expected to be around the same level as Q2 on a currency comparable basis