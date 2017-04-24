BRIEF-Atlantia intends to keep Abertis on the stock exchange
* SAYS IN PROSPECTUS THAT IT INTENDS TO MAINTAIN THE HEADQUARTERS AND DECISION CENTER OF ABERTIS
HONG KONG, April 24 Dutch semiconductor equipment supplier ASM International said on Monday it plans to reduce its stake in Asian affiliate ASM Pacific Technology Ltd in a deal that may be worth up to $277 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
ASM International said in a securities filing it plans to sell 20 million shares of ASM Pacific, equivalent to a 5 percent stake, and use the proceeds for a new share buyback program.
HSBC has been hired as bookrunner for the sale, the filing added, without giving details of the deal.
The company is offersing the shares in a price range of HK$105.00 to HK$107.50 each, equivalent to a discount of up to 8.5 percent to ASM Pacific's closing price of HK$114.80 on Monday, according to the term sheet. That would put the sale at up to HK$2.15 billion ($276.5 million).
ASM Pacific's shares have jumped nearly 40 percent so far in 2017, reaching HK$116.20 on Monday, its highest level in five years, before paring some gains. ($1 = 7.7771 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints to recover about $540 million it says was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the latest legal action tied to alleged money laundering at the sovereign wealth fund.