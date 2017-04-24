HONG KONG, April 24 Dutch semiconductor equipment supplier ASM International said on Monday it plans to reduce its stake in Asian affiliate ASM Pacific Technology Ltd in a deal that may be worth up to $277 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

ASM International said in a securities filing it plans to sell 20 million shares of ASM Pacific, equivalent to a 5 percent stake, and use the proceeds for a new share buyback program.

HSBC has been hired as bookrunner for the sale, the filing added, without giving details of the deal.

The company is offersing the shares in a price range of HK$105.00 to HK$107.50 each, equivalent to a discount of up to 8.5 percent to ASM Pacific's closing price of HK$114.80 on Monday, according to the term sheet. That would put the sale at up to HK$2.15 billion ($276.5 million).

ASM Pacific's shares have jumped nearly 40 percent so far in 2017, reaching HK$116.20 on Monday, its highest level in five years, before paring some gains. ($1 = 7.7771 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)