AMSTERDAM, March 13 Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASM International NV said on Wednesday it would sell a stake in its Hong Kong-listed unit - worth between $400 million and $600 million at current market prices.

ASMI said in a statement it intends to sell a stake of between 8 percent and 12 percent of the total outstanding share capital in ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. through a partial secondary share placement. (Reporting by Sara Webb; editing by Gilbert Kreijger)