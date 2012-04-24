(Adds details, background)
* Q1 net profit 6 mln euros vs 25.4 mln expected
* Sees front-end segment showing a single-digit sales
decrease in Q2
April 24 Dutch chip gear maker ASM International
posted a drop in quarterly profit, hurt by a 17
percent fall in sales at its front-end segment.
The group, which makes equipment for processing, assembling
and packaging semiconductors, said it expects front-end segment
to show a single-digit sales decrease in the current quarter.
The company, however, expects sales in its back-end segment
to increase in the current quarter. Back-end sales fell 9
percent in the first quarter.
"While sales showed a decrease in the first quarter as
compared to the previous quarter, order intake for the company
improved," Chief Executive Chuck Del Prado said in a written
statement.
ASMI's first-quarter net profit fell 85 percent to 6 million
euros, below the 25.4 million euros expected in a Reuters poll
of 5 analysts.
The group said during its 2011 results that it expected
lower sales in both its front-end and back-end business for the
first quarter but added that this should improve over the rest
of 2012.
In the past, some shareholders of the group demanded a
break-up of the company to unlock the value of the back-end
business -- dicing and packaging chips -- of Hong-Kong listed
ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT), in which it has a
controlling stake and which produces the major share of the
group's profits.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore, Robert-Jan
Bartunek in Amsterdam; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)