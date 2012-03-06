* Q4 net profit 15 mln euros vs est 22.2 mln euros

* Q4 net sales fell 6 pct to 352 million euros

* Sees lower sales in the current quarter

March 6 Dutch chip gear maker ASM International NV reported lower fourth-quarter sales as customers held back orders, and said it sees lower sales in the current quarter.

ASMI's fourth-quarter net profit fell to 15 million euros ($19.67 million) from 24.7 million euros a year ago, below the average estimate of 22.2 million euros from a Reuters poll.

Net sales for the quarter fell 6 percent to 352 million euros.

ASMI, which makes equipment used for the processing, assembly and packaging of semiconductors, said in October that fourth-quarter sales and orders are expected to fall, making it difficult to give an outlook for 2012.

The Dutch firm is experiencing a gradual turnaround of its silicon chip production business, which has been making losses for years.

The bulk of its sales and profit comes from the dicing and packaging of chips.

New orders booked in the fourth quarter but not yet paid for -- the best indication of future earnings -- was down 17 percent from the previous quarter.

ASMI competes with Novellus Systems Inc, Microchip Technology Inc and Applied Materials, which expects orders to pick up in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian) (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan)